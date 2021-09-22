Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.95 Million Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,717 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.48% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

