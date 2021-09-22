Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.12 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 58,066 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of COG opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

