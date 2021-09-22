Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1,326.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.