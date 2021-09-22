Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gap alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. B. Riley lowered their target price on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.