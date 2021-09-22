TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 150.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 143.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPGY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 35,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $448,308.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,886.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

