TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.91

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $3.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 180,106 shares.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

