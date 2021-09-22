Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,192 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 162 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

CVLT stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

