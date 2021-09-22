TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading 3.3% Higher

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. 3,109,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock has a market cap of $268.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.