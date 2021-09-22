Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.94). 893,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,026,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.90 ($4.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Transglobe Energy Company Profile (LON:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

