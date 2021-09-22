Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Hits $141.62 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $141.62 million and $23.00 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00171493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00111120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.93 or 0.06719657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,094.65 or 0.99405504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.58 or 0.00753684 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,530,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

