Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trex were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.