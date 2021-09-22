Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $876.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $876.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $862.50 million. Trimble reported sales of $792.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trimble.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
