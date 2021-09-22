Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $611.32

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 611.32 ($7.99) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.84). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97), with a volume of 16,877 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of £283.10 million and a PE ratio of 54.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 609.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 611.36.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

