TrueFi Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $68.38 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00128978 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046187 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

