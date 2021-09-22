Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Trading Down 25%

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST)’s stock price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 5,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THST)

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. It offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.