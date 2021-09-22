Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

