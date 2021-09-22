Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $33,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

