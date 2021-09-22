TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Hits $9.11 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $179,068.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 111,204,680,822 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

