TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.45. 18,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,881,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,222,155.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $179,773,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

