Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $453.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $344.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a one year low of $227.71 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

