Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $67.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,045,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 840,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932,850. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

