Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

UBSFY opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

