UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,762. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

