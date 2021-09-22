UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €107.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €88.16 ($103.72) on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.89 and its 200-day moving average is €91.05.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.