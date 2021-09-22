UBS Group Lowers PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of PTR opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.789 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 246.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

