UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,201. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in UMH Properties by 97,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

