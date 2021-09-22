Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $314.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 942,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 386.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.