Uni-Select Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

UNS opened at C$17.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.68. The company has a market cap of C$754.06 million and a P/E ratio of -28.60.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

