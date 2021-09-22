Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 10% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $93,315.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00168010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00110008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.57 or 0.06871774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.06 or 1.00210479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.51 or 0.00771644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

