Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNCY opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

