Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 163.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $162,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 31.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

