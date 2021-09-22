US Bancorp DE Acquires 449 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BOX were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.