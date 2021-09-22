US Bancorp DE Acquires 612 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 106.60.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

