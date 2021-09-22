US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 3,082 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.38. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

