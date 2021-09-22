US Bancorp DE Buys 587 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

