US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of WKHS opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

