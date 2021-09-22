US Bancorp DE Sells 545 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,059,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.