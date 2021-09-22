Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.64

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.64 and traded as low as $65.06. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 22,839,312 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.