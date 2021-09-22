Vai Price Up 4.9% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $99.62 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00167534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00108579 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.68 or 0.06906211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.97 or 1.00391805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

