Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $11.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

