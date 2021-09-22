Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,324 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

