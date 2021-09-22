Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

