Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

