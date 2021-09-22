Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

