Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $662.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

