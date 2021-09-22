Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $344.99 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

