VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.31

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 77341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,636,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 402,039 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

