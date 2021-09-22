Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,599. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

