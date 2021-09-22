Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $49,906,000. 55I LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $7,459,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

