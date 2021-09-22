Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

